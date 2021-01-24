NFL picks against the spread: AFC, NFC Championship games

The NFC and AFC title games are here. There are only two games left before the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game, while the Buffalo Bills challenge the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in eth AFC Championship Game.

Who will win these games? Below we have our picks for each game on the money line, against the spread and for the total.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Money line: Packers -190 ATS: Packers -3.5 (-110) Over/under: Over 51.5 (-115)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Bills +150 ATS: Bills +3.5 (-110) Over/under: Under 54.5

