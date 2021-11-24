NFL picks against the spread for 3 Thanksgiving games

Week 12 of the NFL begins with three games on Thanksgiving. The two day games are the traditional ones with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions hosting games.

The Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders and the Lions host the Chicago Bears. The nightcap will be the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills.

Since a good number of people will be putting a little money on the games, here are my betting picks for each of the games, looking at the money line for the outright winner, the spread and the total.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook.

Bears at Lions Thanksgiving betting picks

Andy Dalton could be starting for the Bears and Jared Goff might return for the Lions.

Money line: Bears (-165

ATS: Lions +3.5 (-130)

Total: Under 41.5 (-112)

Raiders at Cowboys betting picks

After a 3-0 start, the Raiders are 5-5 and have lost three straight. The Cowboys are coming off a loss to the Kanas City Chiefs and have lost two of three.

Money line: Raiders (+265)

ATS: Raiders +7.5 (-115)

Total: Under 50.5 (-105)

Bills at Saints betting picks

The Bills are 6-4 and have lost two of three. The Saints are reeling, having lost three in a row after the season-ending injury to quarterback Jameis Winston.

Money line: Bills (-280)

ATS: Saints +6.5 (-112)

Total: Under 46.5 (-115)

