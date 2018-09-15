NFL picks: 49ers vs. Lions Week 2 score predictions

The 49ers (0-1) and Lions (0-1) are both looking for their first win when they battle Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season.

Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers coming out on top or Matthew Stafford's Lions? Both quarterbacks will have to play much better this week after combining for eight interceptions in Week 1 losses.

Experts around the country made their picks, and the majority see Garoppolo getting back in the win column after his first loss as a starter.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN: 49ers 30, Lions 20

Nick Waggoner, ESPN: 49ers 31, Lions 24

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 49ers 30, Lions 20

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: 49ers 29, Lions 21

Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press: Lions 19, 49ers 16

Rob McVey, Athlton Sports: 49ers 27, Lions 24

Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 31, Lions 13

***

