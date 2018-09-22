NFL picks: 49ers vs. Chiefs Week 3 score predictions

The 49ers (1-1) take their show on the road to Kansas City on Sunday as they face the Chiefs (2-0) in Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season.

San Francisco will be tasked with trying to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes and has yet to be intercepted in two games.

Running back Matt Breida will look to reclaim his place as the NFL's leading rusher. The second-year back enters the game with 184 yards, trailing former 49er Carlos Hyde, who has 203 rushing yards following Cleveland's win on Thursday night.

NFL experts from around the country have made their picks for Sunday's clash, and all of them see the Chiefs dropping the 49ers to 1-2.

Nick Wagoner, ESPN.com: Chiefs 37, 49ers 31

Adam Teicher, ESPN.com: Chiefs 34, 49ers 28

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Chiefs 31, 49ers 28

Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Chiefs 37, 49ers 30

Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star: Chiefs, 30, 49ers 23

Vincent Frank, Forbes.com: Chiefs 41, 49ers 31

