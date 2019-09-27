The Chicago Bears received a big assist from the Eagles Thursday night in Philadelphia's win over the Green Bay Packers. The 34-27 loss moves Green Bay to 3-1 on the year and with Chicago set to square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4's NFC North showdown, they'll have a chance to join the Packers atop the division.

Both the Bears and Vikings are entering Sunday's game with confidence. Chicago thoroughly dominated the Redskins for most of last Monday night's game while Minnesota put a smackdown on the Raiders. That said, questions remain for both clubs, especially at quarterback where Mitch Trubisky is still struggling to cement his status as a franchise passer and Kirk Cousins looks more like a journeyman starter than an $84-million man.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With two teams as evenly matched as the Bears and Vikings, it's not surprising that experts are torn on who will win. In fact, it's a near 50-50 split.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 51% of experts like Minnesota's chances, while 49% are on the Bears. Essentially, flip a coin.

Isn't that the way it's supposed to be for NFC North games?

The Bears swept Minnesota last season; they won their Week 11 matchup, 25-20, and were victorious in Week in Week 17, 24-10. It's tough -- really tough -- to beat a divisional opponent three straight times, especially when the rosters are so evenly matched.

Get your popcorn ready. Week 4 is going to be an old-school black-and-blue battle.

NFL Picks 2019, Week 4: Who are the experts taking in Bears vs. Vikings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago