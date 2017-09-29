NFL Pick 'Em: Steelers vs. Ravens Week 4

radio.cbssports.com

As of Wednesday, Rick Pitino was on unpaid administrative leave from the University of Louisville. In other words, fired. At some point in the near future, though, his situation could worsen considerably. “He hasn’t been charged, (so) let’s start with that,” CBS Sports legal analyst Amy Dash said in studio on CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki and Tierney. “But I think Rick Pitino is going to be charged in the same vein as these other characters. I think he’s going to be charged with bribery, with conspiracy, and with fraud.” That, obviously, is not good. “(There’s) a federal law that says when you work for an institution that is publicly funded by the government, if you deceive your employers, then you’re