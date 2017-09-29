NFL Pick 'Em: Steelers vs. Ravens Week 4
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks from the Move the Sticks podcast breakdown the Steelers vs. Ravens week 4 matchup.
With everyone paying attention to how the national anthem issue is affecting the NFL’s ratings, Thursday night’s Bears-Packers ratings will be closely monitored. It’s also a big increase over the 4.8 rating that last year’s Thursday night Week Four game received, although that game was only on NFL Network, not on CBS.
This is not the Matt Barnes you were looking for (AP Photo). Matt Barnes couldn’t hold off Derek Fisher any longer. After working a 1-1 count in the seventh inning, the Red Sox reliever hung a curveball to the Astros outfielder who dropped it softly into
Adams caught a pass mid-field during the third quarter when he was hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan. Adams, No. 17, was taken off the field on a stretcher after the helmet-to-helmet impact. “Adams is conscious and has movement in all his extremities,” the Packers tweeted after the hit.
The start of the Presidents Cup gave golf a new ‘’Big Three’’ — former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, posing with players and wives on each team in an opening ceremony unlike any other. The U-shaped grandstands around the first tee at Liberty National were at capacity more than an hour before the first tee time Thursday.
10-year-old Jaden Watts was bored while his grandmother got her makeup done at a Virigina shopping center on Tuesday, so he decided to walk into GameStop. Kelley and Marshall gave Jaden props on his Colin Kaepernick jersey when he walked into the store, and when they heard him ask the cashier how much an Xbox One costs they saw the opportunity to do something nice for a football fan. “I’ve been in that place where I wanted something and couldn't have it,” Kelley told ESPN.
As of Wednesday, Rick Pitino was on unpaid administrative leave from the University of Louisville. In other words, fired. At some point in the near future, though, his situation could worsen considerably. “He hasn’t been charged, (so) let’s start with that,” CBS Sports legal analyst Amy Dash said in studio on CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki and Tierney. “But I think Rick Pitino is going to be charged in the same vein as these other characters. I think he’s going to be charged with bribery, with conspiracy, and with fraud.” That, obviously, is not good. “(There’s) a federal law that says when you work for an institution that is publicly funded by the government, if you deceive your employers, then you’re
With all the worries about where they’ll play and if John Tavares will continue to play for them, there have been a lot of negative bits about the New York Islanders lately. First, the more crucial bit: the Islanders submitted an arena plan at Belmont Park, according to Newsday’s Jim Baumbach. Baumbach notes that there are other entities that are bidding to develop around the Belmont Park area, and that it could take months to see who wins the rights to do so.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders engaged in a lengthy exchange with American Urban Radio Networks' April Ryan. Ryan asked Sanders if President Trump was trying to intentionally create an "NFL against the president" narrative when he objected to players kneeling for the anthem. "Many of the NFL players are upset with the back and forth," Ryan said. "So are many Americans," Sanders responded. Ryan said that the NFL pledged to be "united" in the face of Trump's remarks, following up to ask whether the president's intention was to create a divisive narrative. "The president made very clear... this should be about our country coming together to support the flag, to support the anthem," Sanders
The Minnesota Twins became the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the previous season, clinching an AL wild-card berth on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angles lost 6-4 in 10 innings at Chicago. The Twins couldn't secure their first spot in the postseason by themselves, losing 4-2 to the Indians, but that hardly mattered for a team that has overcome adversity and defied expectations while joining October's elite. They won only 59 games a year ago, and it seemed as if the young Twins would be lucky to be competitive when the season began. But they got hot in August and haven't looked back in becoming the 13th team — and first since the 2009 Seattle Mariners —
Football fans routinely do plenty of huffing and puffing, but they rarely blow the house down. This time around, the NFL worries about the house getting blown down. For true fans, the tattoo on their soul is permanent, and disowning a favorite team is every bit as hard as disowning a child.
The Chicago Cubs aren’t interested in starting another World Series drought. The team ensured it would be able to defend its crown in October, clinching the National League Central on Wednesday. Coming into the day, it was all but a certainty that the Cubs would be going to the postseason.
Another day, another chapter in the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and NFL players who are taking the knee in protest against police brutality.
Pittsburgh, an unassuming town, west of the Appalachian Mountains, comes alive with passion and pride on game night. This diverse population of hardworking “Yinzers” religiously comes together in dive bars across the city to cheer on their beloved Steelers. If we have one thing in common here, it’s that we all bleed black and gold. However, on Sunday, Sept. 24th, many angry Pittsburghers took to social media to express their disgust after the players stayed in the locker room as the national anthem resounded over an empty field.
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor (C) of Ireland has words with former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi (L) after his arrival at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada U.S. on August 22, 2017. The ship may have sailed on public interest in a fight between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi, but there was a time when McGregor was seriously entertaining a throw down with his former sparring partner. Only, it wouldn’t have been in a boxing ring.
The newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers have started the NFL season with three consecutive losses. They are playing at StubHub Center, designed for soccer, with a tiny capacity of 27,000 fans, and still have not been able to sell out the stadium. They have barely made a dent in the consciousness of Southern California and have three more years to play in that venue. Fans are just adjusting to the return of the Rams, who had almost 50 years of history in the market. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates, the most visible Chargers, are in the later years of their careers. In San Diego in 2015, the Chargers drew about 57,000 fans a game. Did the team make a colossal misjudgment
Kyle Larson is learning from his failures. During an overtime restart, Larson spun his tires in the outside line, allowing Jimmie Johnson to get a safe lead and secure the win. Larson bounced back to have successful late-race restarts at Michigan and Richmond, beating out Martin Truex Jr. in each to earn the win.
There will not be a quick end to pre-game acts that have morphed from a call for racial justice into a response to President Donald Trump’s barrage on the character of the players who make up the league. Per quarterback Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints are going to follow the footsteps of the Dallas Cowboys and kneel prior to the national anthem. The Saints play the Miami Dolphins in London Sunday. Some observers, including former Texans and Dolphins running back Arian Foster (via Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated) feels it is an empty gesture for people to kneel before the anthem and is aimed more at appeasing others rather than actually showing support for Colin Kaepernick’s quest to find justice for those who suffer racial bias and police brutality in America.
While college basketball has been rocked by an FBI investigation into bribes by assistant coaches that are traced back to shoe and apparel companies — what prosecutors are referring to as the "dark underbelly of college athletics" — LaVar Ball is stirring the pot a bit more. Ball, outspoken father of former UCLA All-American and current Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, has marketed his family by facilitating a reality TV show and boosting his own Big Baller Brand instead of letting Lonzo grab lucrative shoe deals from Nike and Adidas. COACH 2: Rick Pitino is Coach 2 in FBI 'pay for play' investigation, law enforcement official says THE TICK-TOCK: Timeline: The FBI’s college basketball
While discussing protests by players from his team and others earlier this week, Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin said that he thought President Trump’s comments had overshadowed “the actual point of inequality and injustice” that led to the protests in the first place. Seahawks players announced through the team an initiative to raise money for programs. “In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice.
The Minnesota Twins have completed one of the greatest turnarounds in MLB history. After losing a league-worst and franchise-worst — not counting their time as the Washington Senators — 103 games in 2016, the Twins became the first team to ever follow a 100-loss season with a postseason berth. The Twins officially clinched a spot in the AL wild-card game thanks to the Angels 4-2 loss to the White Sox.
From the outside, it doesn’t look like much of a crisis, but this is Bayern Munich, and at a modern superclub what appears to be a gentle blip can feel on the inside like a seismic convulsion. Carlo Ancelotti was sacked on Thursday in response to Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, but in truth the discontent has been building for some time. Bayern was abject in Paris: slow, sluggish and disorganized.
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh got a chance Thursday to weigh in on the NFL’s national anthem protests during an appearance on Fox News ― and he took the ball and ran with it. “I do believe that the left wants to cause great damage to the NFL,” Limbaugh said in a clip posted by Media Matters.
Jon Lester may have spilled the beans on John Lackey‘s post-2017 plans. Except, of course, Lackey has made no such announcement about his career. Lackey, 38, will be a free agent at the end of this season, as his two-year $32 million deal with the Cubs expires.
The Mets had a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East on Sept. 10, 2008, but lost 10 of their final 17 games and were eliminated from NL East contention with two games left in the season. The Wild Card remained a possibility until -- for the second consecutive year -- the Marlins ended New York's season during the year's final game, winning 4-2. The loss, coupled with a win by the Brewers earlier in the day, rewarded Milwaukee the National League Wild Card, officially making September 28, 2008 the final game ever played in Shea Stadium. I recently re-stumbled on this picture, which still hurts me when I see it...Sept. 28, 2008: David Wright looks back one last time at Shea
• Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes • History graduate from Reading University • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014 Romain Grosjean walked away unscathed from a heavy and alarming crash caused by a loose drain cover in second practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix. Grosjean spun off the circuit at the high-speed Turn 13, bouncing across the gravel and hitting the tyre barrier. When he came to a stop his right rear tyre had been torn from the wheel rim, with subsequent replays showing it had been heavily damaged by a drain cover which had become displaced on the inside kerb. Haas driver Grosjean was unhurt and immediately returned to the pit-lane, where he told the media he had
