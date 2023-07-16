NFL personnel director offers Giants’ Andrew Thomas a backhanded compliment

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is widely viewed as one of the most dominant tackles in football, but where exactly does he rank among his peers?

The answer to that question really depends on who you ask. Some view him as a tier 1 player while others are a bit more suspect.

In a recent poll conducted by ESPN, NFL executives, coaches and scouts ranked Thomas the seventh-best offensive tackle in football. And the reason he fell out of the top five, says one personnel director, is because Thomas’ simply isn’t elite.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s ascending, headed in the right direction,” the personnel director said. “Not an imposing athlete compared to some others but just a solid football player.”

Although Thomas checked in at No. 7, he was unranked by some who took the poll. Those who landed ahead of him are Penei Sewell, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs, Laremy Tunsil, and Trent Williams.

Despite the backhanded compliment, Thomas was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 but was snubbed for the Pro Bowl. He also posted the highest WAR of any offensive tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

The most valuable offensive tackle in 2022, per PFF WAR Andrew Thomas 👀 pic.twitter.com/NWbcMun8X5 — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2023

As dominant as Thomas was a season ago, there’s still meat on the bone. He’s only going to get better and will continue imposing his will on defenders around the league.

Related

5 reasons Giants legend Carl Banks is deserving of Hall of Fame

Ex-Giant Kyle Rudolph joining NBC's Big Ten broadcast crew

Austin Ekeler wants Giants' Saquon Barkley to take a stand in contract dispute

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire