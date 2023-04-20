NFL pays tribute to DE Chris Smith

The Cleveland Browns lost a former teammate yesterday as defensive end Chris Smith passed away. Spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Browns, he was known as a soft-spoken leader in the locker room. Today, NFL Films has released a tribute to Smith as they cut together archives from their production.

Our hearts continue to go out to the family of Smith during this time.

A leader on the field, and a friend to all he played with. Rest in peace Chris Smith. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Az6Bx3tyhf — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 18, 2023

More Latest Browns News!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire