The Patriots and Chiefs will not be playing at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The NFL announced in a statement on Saturday that the game will be postponed to Monday or Tuesday due to “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive and NFL Media reports that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has as well.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration,” the statement said.

As we’ve seen with the Titans this week, the incubation period for the virus means that players could test positive days after their teammates. That means further testing for the Patriots will determine when the game is played this week or, should several more positive tests pop up, if the teams will need to find another date to play the game.

NFL: Patriots-Chiefs will move to Monday or Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk