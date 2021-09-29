Drew Brees wants Tom Brady to break his passing yards record: 'Records are meant to be broken'

It's not every day that one of the greatest players ever gets to watch his record be broken by another of the greatest players ever. But that's very likely going to happen on Sunday when Drew Brees watches Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New England Patriots.

Brady needs just 68 yards to eclipse Brees' all-time NFL record of 80,358 passing yards, and it's hard to imagine he won't break that against the flailing Patriots. Brees, the recently retired New Orleans Saints quarterback, is now an analyst with NBC Sports and will be on hand to watch Brady break his record.

Brees isn't in his feelings about it at all. In fact, he's happy.

"I'm a firm believer that records are meant to be broken," Brees said on Tuesday via ESPN.

Brees is more than happy. He actually wants Brady to break his record, and to get it done as early in the game as possible.

"I'd be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way," Brees said, laughing. "You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let's have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let's just be done with it.

"There's no doubt I think that's gonna get knocked down pretty quick. I can't think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he's meant for the game. It's definitely a special record because it speaks to the longevity that he's been able to experience and the level that he's been able to play at."

When Brady breaks the record, it'll be the second time that record has changed hands in the past three years. Peyton Manning broke the record in 2015, and then Brees broke it in 2018.

Retired QB Drew Brees is ready for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to break his all-time passing yards record. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brees got emotional about records before he even set them

Brees told the media Tuesday about his process before breaking a record. Leading into that game, he had to get all his emotions out ahead of time so he wouldn't get distracted when the moment finally came.

"You're so locked into the game. You really can't allow yourself to go there too much," Brees said. "It's really something that you try to get out of the way emotionally prior to the game. I'll be honest with you. ... I know the way I felt, leading up to games like this, whether it was playing an old team or chasing a record, I would visualize being in that moment, I would visualize breaking the record, I would visualize everything that was gonna happen.

"I would always get the tears and the emotions out of the way on a Monday or a Tuesday. Like literally cry it out on a Monday or a Tuesday, so that by the time it got to Sunday, it was all about business, it was all about the game, it was all about getting the job done."

Brees got to break the record at his home stadium, and was able to experience all the trappings of a home celebration (which happened during a 43-19 blowout of the Washington Football Team). Unless Brady wants to wait a week, he'll have to break it on the road at Gillette Stadium. But considering that Brady threw the overwhelming majority of his passing yards in a Patriots uniform while playing at Gillette Stadium, there probably isn't a more appropriate place for him to do it.