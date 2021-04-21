NFL passes rule allowing single-digit jerseys for skill players

Barry Werner
·1 min read

If you have a jersey of your favorite player, you might get ready to either exchange it or buy another one.

The NFL on Wednesday passed rule changes and one of them allows certain position players to wear single-digit uniform numbers.

The shift will allow skill-position players to wear single-digit numbers.

The proposal had come from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per Chiefswire:

The Chiefs have proposed that the league expand jersey number options for certain positions. The change would allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, fullbacks, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers.

Jalen Ramsey is a fan of the digit move.

