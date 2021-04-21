NFL passes rule allowing single-digit jerseys for skill players

If you have a jersey of your favorite player, you might get ready to either exchange it or buy another one.

The NFL on Wednesday passed rule changes and one of them allows certain position players to wear single-digit uniform numbers.

Here are the Chiefs', Rams', and Bears' rules proposals that were passed today by the league. Again, the OT modifications failed (though the rule eliminating preseason overtime passed). pic.twitter.com/UliXkBxsNk — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 21, 2021

The shift will allow skill-position players to wear single-digit numbers.

Proposal on changes to jersey numbers passed, per source. Break out the single-digits! — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2021

The proposal had come from the Kansas City Chiefs.

I wonder if the NFL will offer exchanges/refunds for those bought jerseys recently if a player changes his number https://t.co/WAwwcKRcj1 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 21, 2021

Per Chiefswire:

The Chiefs have proposed that the league expand jersey number options for certain positions. The change would allow running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, fullbacks, linebackers and defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers.

The Kansas City Chiefs have proposed expanding jersey number options at certain positions. The proposed numbers: QB/P/K: 1-19

RB/FB/TE/WR: 1–49 and 80-89

OL: 50–79

DL: 50–79 and 90–99

LB: 1–59 and 90–99

DB: 1–49 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 1, 2021

Also passed: No more preseason overtime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2021

