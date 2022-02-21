NFL partners with XFL for data sharing, player safety, potential rule changes

The NFL and XFL will share insights on new innovations that could include rules changes and the development of officials as part of a new partnership announced by the XFL on Monday.

It will focus on health and safety, including "forward thinking physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment and the sharing of game trends and data," per the release.

The two football leagues will not share players and XFL co-owner and chairwoman Dany Garcia told ESPN the league won't be in the position of "developmental league" for the NFL. But it will give the NFL a space to try rule changes, test new equipment and "develop prospective officials and coaches," XFL president and former Buffalo Bills CEO Russ Brandon told ESPN.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” Garcia said in the release. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

The XFL is schedule to kick off again in February 2023 after it folded early in 2020 under the guidance and re-launch lead of former owner Vince McMahon. Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the league for a reported $15 million in August of that year. The group met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last fall.

“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels.” Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, said in the XFL release.

The XFL had not been allowed to use players under contract with NFL teams in the past. Garcia said that will remain the case.

"That's a no. We are a spring league. We will play at the highest level in the spring," she told ESPN. "There is not the anticipation of any player sharing that changes the dynamic. That's not how we're executing our vision."

Garcia said they made clear since the beginning is that the XFL is going to take a "stewardship position on the game and the game of football, expanding it and being impactful to the industry."

Beyond player sharing, the new partnership is akin to the ways the NFL used its NFL Europe property before its shut it down in June 2007. It was used as a developmental league as well as an attempt at what proper league expansion to European countries might look like.