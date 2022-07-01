NFL is partnering with Ice Cube's organization, Contract With Black America
Pro Football Focus believes the New York Giants should target and sign veteran linebacker L.J. Fort.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave a major boost to President Joe Biden's drive to end a hardline immigration policy begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims. The justices, in a 5-4 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturned a lower court's decision requiring Biden to restart Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy after the Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri sued to maintain the program.
The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts, a victory for a White House that still must address the growing number of people seeking refuge at America's southern border. The ruling will have little immediate impact because the policy has been seldom applied under President Joe Biden, who reinstated it under a court order in December. It was his predecessor, Donald Trump, who launched the “Remain in Mexico” policy and fully embraced it.
Two new #Jets players make list of 'overlooked addition of NFL offseason:
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick discusses the fullback position and how fullbacks are used in today's NFL.
Only five teams graded lower than Raiders offensive line by Football Outsiders
Sean McVay probably got a lot of texts after the Rams' Super Bowl win, but one of the best was from Jared Goff
The Deshaun Watson hearing is over. Three days of testimony and argument have concluded. Per a source with knowledge of the proceedings, some relevant information appears below. First, the NFL interviewed 12 women who are making allegations against the Browns quarterback. Five cases became the focal point of the league’s presentation. Second, the NFL’s case [more]
As the third day of the Deshaun Watson hearing begins, with no information regarding the evidence or the arguments making their way to the media, the process continues toward a decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson. Now or at any time before that happens, the two sides could reach a deal on an agreed punishment. [more]
USC and UCLA's decision to join the Big Ten in 2024 will make a significant impact in the college sports world. Here's a breakdown of what the move means.
Watson's hearing is over. Some interesting information on next steps, timeline and what was presented. Reportedly, the NFL did not present any evidence of "violence, threat, force or coercion":
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a list of the top-five tight ends by Raiders tight end Darren Waller
If USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, what do the Ducks do? They have to leave the Pac-12, right?
USC and UCLA to the Big Ten? And you thought the Big Ten was just going to let the SEC have all the fun. Pac-12 insider of insiders Jon Wilner shook up the world with his tweet that the Big Ten was going to expand with USC and UCLA - or, at least, ...
Where could the Big Ten go from here? And how will the other conferences, including the SEC, respond?
It has been a miserable couple of decades for American men in the Grand Slams.
Follow all the action from the second event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series
A standout performance against first-round pick Jermaine Johnson lured the Packers to Zach Tom, the team's fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
How might the Detroit Lions roster compare to other NFL teams this season? ESPN weighs in.
Realignment is coming to the Big Ten, and if expansion is what forces it, the conference has some choices to make.