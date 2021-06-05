  • Oops!
Packers prez: Aaron Rodgers situation has 'divided our fan base'

Liz Roscher
2 min read
The Green Bay Packers front office is staying mum on whatever their plan is to deal with the Aaron Rodgers drama (presuming that they even have a plan), and given the divergent opinions of their dedicated fans, that's probably the best course of action. 

Packers president Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column that judging by the messages he's getting, the fan base is completely divided on the Rodgers situation.

The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.

Rodgers, 37, divided the fans back in April when he reportedly told the team that he no longer wanted to play for them. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both Murphy and head coach Matt LaFleur visited Rodgers to try and convince him to return, but had no luck.

Rodgers pretty much confirmed all of the reports about his unhappy feelings toward the Packers on "SportsCenter" last month, essentially saying that he's disappointed with how the organization has treated him after so many years. Since then, Rodgers — who spent part of the offseason serving as the temporary host of "Jeopardy," — has been vacationing in Hawaii with his future wife, actress Shailene Woodley.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers' desire to leave the Packers has sharply divided the fan base.

The divided opinions of Packers fans

So where do Packers fans fall on the Rodgers issue? Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell went to Green Bay last month to find out, interviewing a number of Packers fans and finding four different primary opinions:

  • Good riddance to Rodgers, who is being ungrateful to the team and the fans after they've treated him so well for so many years;

  • Rodgers is a once-in-a-generation player and the face of the franchise, so the team should stop jerking him around and give him whatever he wants so he can stay and retire with the team;

  • Rodgers will be back because all of this is overblown noise that will come to nothing once training camp starts;

  • Can everyone please, please, please stop talking about Rodgers already?

Given these differing points of view on the Rodgers situation, one thing is for sure: no matter what happens with Rodgers, no matter whether he stays or goes or pulls a temporary Carson Palmer-esque retirement, at least one sector of the fan base will be very unhappy. 

