Report: Packers OL Elgton Jenkins tore ACL in loss to Vikings, out for season

The Green Bay Packers have suffered another significant loss to their offensive line.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that tests confirmed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and will be out for the rest of the season.

Jenkins, who will turn 26 in December, went down in the fourth quarter with a non-contact injury and had to be carted off to the locker room.

This is a major blow to the Packers' offensive line. They're already without David Bakhtiari, who suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and is still trying to make his way back. Bakhtiari's absence is why Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick, became a major role player. He did great as Bakhtiari's replacement in 2020, getting his first Pro Bowl selection and being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Who will replace Jenkins?

As far as Jenkins' replacement, Bakhtiari is nearly 11 months past his ACL surgery and slowly making his way back. The Packers activated him from the physically unable to perform list a few weeks ago, which they needed to do or else he would have had to miss the rest of the season. His PUP practice window opened up on Oct. 20 and since then he's participated in 11 practices, but missed three straight practices last week. Head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn't say whether Bakhtiari had suffered a setback in his recovery.

With Bakhtiari less than a sure thing, the Packers will likely have to turn to third-stringer Yosuah Nijman, who signed with the team in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Nijman took over for Jenkins when he left the game, and started three other games this season when Jenkins was out with an ankle injury.