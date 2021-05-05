Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

Almost every day, it seems like new layer is unfurled in the battle between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. And the latest layer is amazing.

According to The Athletic's Bob McGinn, Rodgers has been mocking GM Bob Gutekunst in a very specific way in group chats with his teammates.

According to sources, Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause. The late Krause, the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during their run of six NBA championships, was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves with which Jordan disagreed.

You've got to hand it to Rodgers for being so creative with his mocking. He's reportedly deeply upset with Gutekunst's personnel moves because Gutekunst hasn't been involving him, the franchise's biggest star and most important player. Michael Jordan hated Bulls GM Jerry Krause for a similar reason.

Of course, even though he was hated by Jordan, Krause put together six championship teams during a dynasty that has yet to be matched in the NBA. Gutekunst has been GM of the Packers since 2018, so he's barely had time to start a run of success — though if the reports are correct, he's had plenty of time to alienate and anger the team's franchise quarterback.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers jogs across the field after beating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Are fans turning on Rodgers?

While Rodgers and the Packers engage in a fight through leaks and media statements, Green Bay fans are left to watch and draw their own conclusions. And the conclusions some of them are drawing aren't in Rodgers' favor.

Rodgers was booed by fans attending a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game on Tuesday night. The Timber Rattlers are a minor league affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Rodgers appeared in a commercial on the stadium screen. Some fans did not welcome his virtual presence.

Aaron Rodgers doing a commercial for Bergstrom Autos on the video board between innings, and I'm hearing some audible booing from the crowd. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 5, 2021

This is a small sample size, and it doesn't seem like everyone there was booing. "Audible boos" aren't the same as "a cascade of boos" or "a torrent of boos." But it's a sign that some fans might not be on board with Rodgers reportedly threatening to hold out or even retire if the team's GM isn't fired.

