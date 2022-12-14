NFL owners to vote on loan for Broncos to upgrade stadium

The Denver Broncos are planning to invest $100 million worth of refurbishments into Empower Field at Mile High, according to a report from Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

“The team is seeking a loan through the NFL’s G-4 program for the work, which is subject to a vote of fellow owners [this week],” Fischer wrote on SBJ‘s website.

The team’s stadium was damaged during a fire in March. The $100 million upgrades are not a sign that new ownership has ruled out the possibility of eventually building a new stadium.

“Observers have widely expected the new owners to eventually build a new stadium, but for now, this project addresses more targeted upgrades,” Fischer wrote.

After the SBJ story broke, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis echoed the reporting that the refurbishments do not cancel out potential new stadium plans.

“I’m told this is not related to any long-term decision on stadium’s future,” Klis tweeted last week. “Ownership wanted to immediately enhance fans’ experience.”

The Broncos are now majority-owned by Rob Walton, and his son-in-law, Greg Penner, is a co-owner and the team’s new CEO. Penner said in August that the team has nearly 10 years remaining on the lease at Empower Field, and they are not rushing a potential stadium decision.

So a new stadium is not imminent, but still a possibility down the road.

