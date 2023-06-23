NFL owners to vote on Commanders sale July 20

Are we less than one month away from the official end of Daniel Snyder’s 24-year reign as owner of the Washington Commanders?

The NFL sent a memo to all owners Thursday evening, informing them of a special meeting on July 20, where it is expected they will vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

The NFL reportedly had given owners two dates for a special owners’ meeting, and July 20 was one of those dates. The other date was Aug. 8.

The Post noted that barring any setbacks, the deal is expected to be approved. For the deal to be final, 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners must approve.

A group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris agreed to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder in May for $6.05 billion. The NFL finance committee initially had some minor concerns about the bid due to the large number of partners and how it was financed. Harris and one of his partners, Mitchell Rales, met with the finance committee earlier this month, and those concerns were alleviated.

The Commanders open training camp on July 26, and head coach Ron Rivera had stated that any big deals were on hold until the transfer in ownership. Players such as safety Kamren Curl and defensive end Montez Sweat are players Washington would like to extend but wasn’t able to due to the ownership situation.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire