NFL owners vote to approve flexible scheduling for ‘Thursday Night Football’

The NFL is intent on having the best matchups on television during prime-time and their latest rule change approved during the spring league meetings further proves that point.

NFL owners voted to ratify flexible scheduling for “Thursday Night Football” games from Weeks 13-17 during the upcoming 2023 season. There were some big changes made to the previous proposal, which seemed to make a difference when it came to a vote on Monday. Teams will get 28-day notice before a Thursday night game is flexed and a maximum of just two games can be flexed per year. Teams also aren’t allowed to play two away “TNF” games in a given season.

A total of 24 teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, voted in favor of the newly-adopted proposal. Only 22 teams previously voted in favor at the last NFL owner’s meetings, with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers abstaining. Those two clubs flipped their votes in favor in order to get the required 24 votes needed for approval.

The New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers all voted against the change according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This is a big win for the league and for television networks, but fans who plan out their season and travel in advance could get the short end of the stick here. Players also won’t be thrilled, with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Reid among those voicing opposition when the change was initially proposed. The Chiefs play their “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 6, so they won’t be at risk of having a game flexed out.

More News!

ESPN FPI forecasts Chiefs' win total along with playoff, Super Bowl chances NFL owners approve third QB rule for 2023 season 7 Chiefs players to watch as OTAs begin

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire