NFL owners unanimously approve Dan Snyder’s buy-out of Washington co-owners

The news came out last week that not only was Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder refusing to sell the team, as so many fans wished he would, but rather he was making a move to buy-out the co-owners of the team and taking a 100% controlling stake.

After a number of co-owners reported were looking to sell their shares of the team, which amounted to approximately 40% of the franchise, Snyder sent a request to the NFL for a $450 million debt waiver so that he could purchase the remaining shares and take full control of the franchise.

On Wednesday at the NFL Owner’s Meetings, that request was unanimously approved with a vote of 32-0.