NFL owners pass rule to loosen jersey number restrictions

Cameron Burnett
·2 min read
After the rule change was proposed by the Chiefs during meetings for NFL owners, the idea of loosening jersey number restrictions went viral with fans and players talking about who should switch up their number if the rule gets passed.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott chimed in during the conversation on Twitter, potentially donning his college number.

On Wednesday, a few weeks after all the chatter started, NFL owners passed the new rule, opening the door for many positions to wear single-digit numbers.

There are still specifics regarding what positions can wear different numbers, but it’s much different than the heavily restricted rules before the change.

Elliott wasn’t the only Cowboys player to entertain the idea of switching numbers. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Jaylon Smith both reposted pictures with their college numbers, hinting towards a potential change.

Most players wore different numbers during their career and this change could pave the way for the Cowboys to have many number changes. The details as to who will actually change their numbers are yet to be decided but Dallas can look to make a lot of money off of selling these new jerseys.

This also has some influence on the players’ money, who would have to buy out the inventory if they were to change their number for the upcoming season.

The upcoming number changes will be something to follow as there could end up being a complete facelift on how the roster looks with all of the changes. Time will tell who gets to change their numbers in Dallas.

