NFL owners pass rule to loosen jersey number restrictions

After the rule change was proposed by the Chiefs during meetings for NFL owners, the idea of loosening jersey number restrictions went viral with fans and players talking about who should switch up their number if the rule gets passed.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott chimed in during the conversation on Twitter, potentially donning his college number.

On Wednesday, a few weeks after all the chatter started, NFL owners passed the new rule, opening the door for many positions to wear single-digit numbers.

Proposal on changes to jersey numbers passed, per source. Break out the single-digits! — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2021

There are still specifics regarding what positions can wear different numbers, but it’s much different than the heavily restricted rules before the change.

Under the new rule, players will be able to wear … Defensive backs: 1–49 Running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs, and wide receivers: 1–49 and 80-89 Offensive linemen: 50–79; Defensive linemen: 50–79 and 90–99; Linebackers: 1–59 and 90–99. https://t.co/EhTnOVX7RJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2021

Elliott wasn’t the only Cowboys player to entertain the idea of switching numbers. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Jaylon Smith both reposted pictures with their college numbers, hinting towards a potential change.

Story continues

Most players wore different numbers during their career and this change could pave the way for the Cowboys to have many number changes. The details as to who will actually change their numbers are yet to be decided but Dallas can look to make a lot of money off of selling these new jerseys.

This also has some influence on the players’ money, who would have to buy out the inventory if they were to change their number for the upcoming season.

Per NFL rules, if a player wants to change his number THIS SEASON, he would have to buy out the existing inventory of jersey distributors. If he wants to give notice now to change his number NEXT SEASON, there would be no requirement to buy out inventory. https://t.co/XvduiMgSw3 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 21, 2021

The upcoming number changes will be something to follow as there could end up being a complete facelift on how the roster looks with all of the changes. Time will tell who gets to change their numbers in Dallas.

List