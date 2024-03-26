NFL owners meeting: 6 takeaways from DeMeco Ryans’ media availability

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke for the first time since the start of the new league year at the annual NFL owners meeting on Monday.

His team looks a lot different over the past two weeks, too. From the massive signings for the defensive line to the key trades of running back Joe Mixon and defensive tackle Maliek Collins as well as the move out of the first round of the draft, Ryans will have a lot of new faces in the locker room in 2024.

Ryans explained all of those decisions and more. Here are the top six takeaways from his conversations with reporters.

