NFL owners approve roster cutdown days for 2022

The NFL owners approved a similar roster cutdown schedule to the one utilized in 2021, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Teams will once again trim their rosters after every preseason game before Week 1 kicks off on Sept. 8. An initial cutdown to 85 players comes after the first week of the preseason. There will be a second cutdown to 80 players after the second week and then a final cut down to the typical 53-man roster after the third week.

This is the same structure the NFL used last year, which was the first time the league only had three preseason games. The Jets kick off the 2022 preseason on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

