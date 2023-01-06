NFL owners approve the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs and AFC Championship game
NFL owners approved the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs and AFC Championship game.
NFL owners approved the proposed changes to the AFC playoffs and AFC Championship game.
Sunday will be a monumental day for the direction of the Bears' rebuild. The No. 1 pick is in play. They could slide to No. 4.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is not happy about the changes to the AFC playoff procedures that the league has proposed in the wake of cancelling the Bengals’ Week 17 game against the Bills. Under the proposal, the Bengals and Ravens would flip a coin for home field advantage in the Wild Card round of [more]
Even before the NFL's resolution for the AFC playoffs, the #Chiefs knew their path to the No. 1 seed meant getting a win against the #Raiders.
Michael Strahan returned to New York’s practice facility on Thursday to address the team and chat with players.
The Bills are a better team than the Patriots and, for many reasons, Sunday's Week 18 game means everything for Buffalo. Therefore, it's going to take an extraordinary performance from New England to pull off an upset and secure a playoff spot, writes Tom E. Curran.
Anybody who played high school football remembers the incident that made them question the game.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
The Browns sacked Jadeveon Clowney before the season finale. One day after he criticized the team and coaching staff, the Browns sent Clowney home before practice Friday, effectively ending the defensive end's second season in Cleveland. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status for Sunday when the Browns (7-9) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers while looking to sweep both games from their rival for the first time since 1988.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after a swimming accident. KNWA in Arkansas reports that Hillis was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the accident, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, reportedly after Hillis went into the water to save his children from drowning. His children are OK. Hillis’s [more]
The NFL will go forward with its decision to have a coin flip decide homefield advantage if the Bengals lose to the Ravens on Sunday.
Brock Purdy'sapproach to the game of football has impressed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Onlookers say the Bengals got the very short end of the stick.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Sharpe did not show up Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game
Coach Andy Reid said Thursday this type of precautionary transaction might take place.
Even one of the Bengals running backs weighed in on the NFL’s plan, and he wasn’t happy.
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game.
Jordan Mason shared a funny meme that cleverly compared a past blunder to Brock Purdy helping the running back celebrate hisfourth-quarter touchdown run in Las Vegas.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 18. The Bengals will beat the Ravens while Chargers win and Rams lose.