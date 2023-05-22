NFL owners approve proposal allowing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick things off by analyzing the latest reporting around the looming contract extension for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has indicated he may be willing to take a more team-friendly deal like Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. Burrow's comments are yet another sign that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract was a complete outlier. They move on to discussing the new wave of investigations by the NFL into gambling policy violations. What needs to change about the current set of rules to ensure these violations don't continue? Next, the duo talk about the report that San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance has improved his throwing motion this offseason. Robinson points out that once these type of reports start coming out, it's usually a bad sign for the state of the quarterback's career. Later, Robinson and McDonald dive into second-year players who are primed for a breakout season, including Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, Baltimore Ravens SAF Kyle Hamilton, Philadelphia Eagles DT Jordan Davis, New Orleans Saints CB Alontae Taylor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White.