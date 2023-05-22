NFL owners approve proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot

The Eagles are playing a part in another considerable rule proposal, as NFL owners approved a bylaw allowing teams to dress a third quarterback on gameday without using an active roster spot.

NFL owners approved the bylaw proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot, I’m told. A no-brainer to bring it back in the aftermath of the San Francisco playoff game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

In the 31-7 beatdown from late January, Philadelphia advanced to the Super Bowl after knocking Bruck Purdy (Elbow) and Josh Johnson (Concussion) out of the game.

The injuries forced running back Christian McCaffrey into the emergency quarterback role, with the prior rule allowing only two quarterbacks to dress on gameday.

Now all 32 teams will carry three quarterbacks without risking offensive or defensive linemen to a roster spot.

