NFL owners approve playoff contingency plan

The teams in position for the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC will be cheering for no games to be canceled due to COVID-19. Why? Because the NFL owners Tuesday approved a plan to add two playoff teams if regular-season games are called off.

Now, how does that impact the No. 1 seeds? If the two teams are added to the playoff structure for 2020, the top seeds in each conference would no longer get a first-round bye.

They would be forced to play the team that finds its way into the postseason as the eighth seeds.

Per NFL.com:

NFL owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field from 14 to 16 teams if meaningful games cannot be played due to COVID-19, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. In the event the league is forced to take such action, it will not re-seed teams, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.