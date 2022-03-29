  • Oops!
NFL owners approve new overtime rules, but for only the postseason

Liz Roscher
·2 min read
In this article:
NFL team owners have heard the complaints of the masses. League sources told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson that the overtime rules are changing to allow each team to have one possession before a winner is declared. But there is a catch: those rules are in effect only during the playoffs.

The NFL later confirmed the rule change, but did not release additional details.

Such a change would have had a big impact on the divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills back in January. It was a thrilling contest, with the Chiefs and Bills trading touchdowns and field goals to knot the score at 36-36 when the fourth quarter ran out. Everyone wanted more of that game, but their wish was only partially granted. Kansas City won the toss and scored a touchdown on the first possession, ending the game under the now-former overtime rules.

The outcry after that ending was pretty loud. Not because the Chiefs won, but because Bills QB Josh Allen, who'd been magical all game, didn't get a chance to touch the ball before the Chiefs scored a touchdown, ending the game. If both teams had been allowed to get a possession, the outcome of the game may not have changed, but at least Allen and his golden arm would have had a chance to tie. Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he thought the overtime rules were unfair.

This specific rule change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, but it wasn't playoff specific — it was for the whole season. Limiting the new overtime rules to just the playoffs was a "compromise." League sources also told Robinson that there is "strong resistance" to adopting these rules for the regular season.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-36 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Bills QB Josh Allen didn't even get a chance to touch the ball during overtime against the Chiefs, a rule that the NFL is changing for the playoffs. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

