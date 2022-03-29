NFL owners approve new overtime rules, but for only the postseason

NFL team owners have heard the complaints of the masses. League sources told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson that the overtime rules are changing to allow each team to have one possession before a winner is declared. But there is a catch: those rules are in effect only during the playoffs.

The #NFL adopted an overtime proposal to allow each team to have a possession in overtime, a source says — but only for postseason games. This was the proposal put forth jointly by the #Colts and #Eagles and would have impacted #Chiefs/#Bills in last season’s playoff thriller. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 29, 2022

The NFL later confirmed the rule change, but did not release additional details.

Such a change would have had a big impact on the divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills back in January. It was a thrilling contest, with the Chiefs and Bills trading touchdowns and field goals to knot the score at 36-36 when the fourth quarter ran out. Everyone wanted more of that game, but their wish was only partially granted. Kansas City won the toss and scored a touchdown on the first possession, ending the game under the now-former overtime rules.

The outcry after that ending was pretty loud. Not because the Chiefs won, but because Bills QB Josh Allen, who'd been magical all game, didn't get a chance to touch the ball before the Chiefs scored a touchdown, ending the game. If both teams had been allowed to get a possession, the outcome of the game may not have changed, but at least Allen and his golden arm would have had a chance to tie. Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he thought the overtime rules were unfair.

Story continues

This specific rule change was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, but it wasn't playoff specific — it was for the whole season. Limiting the new overtime rules to just the playoffs was a "compromise." League sources also told Robinson that there is "strong resistance" to adopting these rules for the regular season.

Source added this was “by far” the compromise that won the room and that changing it for the postseason only should not be interpreted as a dry run for also changing it in the regular season down the line. There remains very strong resistance to extending regular season games. https://t.co/fOM69KDCKH — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 29, 2022