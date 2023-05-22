NFL owners approve making Thursday Night Football even worse

On Monday NFL owners approved a new rule that will allow flexing of Thursday Night Football games between Weeks 13-17 during the regular season. Teams must be given 28 days notice.

Here are the full details from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There are a lot of good reasons why this is a very bad idea, some of which were raised by opposing owners and the NFLPA. Tom Pelissero detailed some of those concerns, here.

Owners opposing Thursday night flex scheduling raised a variety of concerns, including travel logistics and impact on fans. The NFLPA also was opposed to it. But owners voted it through, opening the possibility Amazon’s TNF schedule could shift once or twice late in the season. pic.twitter.com/50Ed28VvNH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

As it happens, the Seahawks are already scheduled to play a Thursday night game in that stretch. They’re due to visit the Cowboys in Week 13, one week after hosting the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Unless both teams completely tanked by mid-season it’s extremely unlikely that matchup will get flexed out. The Cowboys are a ratings cash-cow for the NFL no matter how good or bad the team is performing or who they’re playing.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire