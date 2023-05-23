NFL owners approve new fair catch rule on kickoffs for 2023

The spring league meetings continue to bring changes to the NFL for the upcoming season, with new rules impacting rosters and flexible scheduling being implemented in 2023.

The latest change from the competition committee centers around special teams and kickoffs, amidst increasing concern for player safety. The rule is specifically in regards to how the fair catch works on kickoffs, effectively increasing the likelihood of a touchback. On any free-kick (safety or kickoff), the returner may now signal a fair catch anywhere inside the 25-yard line and the ball would be placed at the 25-yard line on the ensuing play.

Here’s the full playing rule proposal via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

NFL approved new touchback rule. Fair catches on kickoffs to the 25-yard line. pic.twitter.com/e9WdTT1Eud — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 23, 2023

The big concern from NFL special teams coaches and players is that this move is one step closer to the league eliminating the kickoff altogether. The goal is still for kickers to boot the ball out of the endzone and force a touchback. Now that calls for a fair catch on short kicks can yield the same results as a touchback, it further disincentivizes kick returners from bringing the ball out.

This new rule is set to be adopted on a one-year trial basis in 2023. Should it prove to make kickoffs safer, the league will likely adopt it for the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

