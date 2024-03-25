NFL owners approve ban of controversial hip-drop tackle technique

NFL owners on Monday approved a ban of "hip-drop tackles," addressing one of the league's key safety concerns while further frustrating many players and their union.

Voting at the annual league meeting in Orlando, owners passed a proposal outlawing whenever a defender grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the opponent with both arms and "unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee." Such plays now will result in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down when flagged.

The proposal was put forth by the competition committee, which made eradicating the maneuver a point of emphasis after this season. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said last week in a conference call the technique was "something we have to remove," citing league data that indicated the approach resulted in injury to ball carriers 20-25 times more often than standard tackles.

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The NFL Players Association, however, pushed back against the proposal earlier this month, saying the move would be exceedingly difficult to legislate on the field in real time.

“The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a ‘swivel hip-drop’ tackle,” the NFLPA said in a statement last week. “While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials, and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule.”

Hip-drop tackles reignited a league-wide conversation last season when Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews sustained a cracked fibula and ankle ligament damage in a Nov. 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with linebacker Logan Wilson using the technique to bring the three-time Pro Bowl selection down on a play. Andrews would not return to action until the AFC championship game, in which the Ravens lost 17-10 to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL owners also approved a rule change that will grant teams a third challenge if either of the first two are successful. Previously, both initial challenges needed to be successful before a third was awarded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hip-drop tackles: NFL bans controversial technique in safety push