NFL owners approve $6.05B sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris

In what can be described as awkward for both cities and four different fan bases, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris will purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders for $6 billion after league owners approved the sale.

Statement from Roger Goodell on the #Commanders sale being approved: pic.twitter.com/5sF1BDkKZb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

Long-time owner Daniel Snyder is selling the team amid several investigations into his time running the NFL club.

Jim Irsay: “We’re very happy.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

The $6 billion is a 700% increase from the $750 million Snyder paid in 1999, according to Joe Pompliano.

The deal with Harris’s group would be the most substantial in NFL history, and the investors include billionaire Mitchell Rales and former Lakers star and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire