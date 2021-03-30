BREAKING NEWS:

NFL owners approve 17-game regular-season schedule

NFL owners have approved a 17-game schedule for the regular season at their virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The schedule will go into effect this season. Preseason games will drop to three from the current four.

There will continue to be one bye week for each team.

Some players such as Alvin Kamara already have been unhappy about the extra game.

So, the NFL has gone from 12 to 14 to 16 and now to 17 as the sport gets bigger and stronger over time.

