NFL overtime rules set to change as league approves Eagles proposal for playoffs

NFL approves Eagles' proposal to overhaul playoff OT rules

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a proposal introduced by the Eagles and Colts guaranteeing that both teams in a playoff game get at least one offensive possession.

Ever since the Chiefs beat the Bills in their conference semifinal playoff game in January without Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense ever getting the ball in OT, there’s been a groundswell of opinion that the league needed to revamp overtime rules.

It’s one thing to lose a game in the regular season without ever getting the ball in OT, but having a coin toss play such a major role in a team’s Super Bowl chances just seemed wrong.

Under the previous rule, both teams got at least one possession in OT unless the team getting the ball first scored a touchdown, in which case the game was over.

Since the NFL changed the overtime rules in 2010, teams getting the ball first in overtime in the playoffs are 10-2. In seven of those 12 games, the team that lost the coin toss never got on the field on offense (2012 Steelers vs. Broncos, 2015 Seahawks vs. Packers, 2016 Cards vs. Packers, 2017 Patriots vs. Falcons, 2019 Patriots vs. Chiefs, 2020 Vikings vs. Saints, 2022 Chiefs vs. Bills).

The proposal needed votes from at least 24 of the 32 owners to be approved. There was no immediate word on how many votes it received.

There was also a proposal from the Titans that suggested that both teams get at least one overtime possession unless the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The owners also approved a proposal from the Eagles, Bills, Buccaneers and Ravens that prohibits teams from poaching front-office executives immediately after the season.

Teams now have the ability to keep so-called “secondary football executives” until after the draft. From then until June 30, teams are required to give permission to teams to interview and hire “non-high-level” executives for jobs with other teams that are promotions.

Roseman expressed his frustration at the Combine after the Eagles lost highly regarded director of personnel with a concentration on college scouting Ian Cunningham to the Bears on Jan. 28 and a week later lost another highly regarded director of personnel – with a focus on pro scouting – Brandon Brown to the Giants. Both were named assistant to the general manager.

“The timing of this … is something that maybe we have to talk about going forward about losing guys during this draft process,” Roseman said. “Especially in your conference, one in your division. That's not ideal."