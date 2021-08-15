NFL Overreactions: Experts, Fans debate whether the Eagles will regret passing on Justin Fields

The Eagles suffered a 24-16 loss to the Steelers in their preseason opener, with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts performing better than his stat line showed.

Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Hurts was better than his 3-7 passing suggested, with the quarterback just missing on a potential touchdown pass to Quez Watkins.

Even as the Eagles continue to evaluate and nurture Hurts, other big named quarterbacks have continued to have their names mentioned in comparison. On Saturday, Justin Fields — the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft saw his first game action as a professional.

Currently the No. 2 quarterback behind veteran Andy Dalton, Fields finished 14-of-20 for 142 passing yards and one touchdown along with five rushes for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Afterward, NFL experts and media members overreacted to the preseason performance, doubling down on the take that Philadelphia should have pulled the trigger and selected Fields at No. 10 overall while he was still on the board.

The Eagles passing on Justin Fields could be an all-time screwup. — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) August 14, 2021

The Eagles passed on Justin Fields — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 14, 2021

Imagine if either the Giants or the Eagles had selected Fields instead of the things they actually did. Whew. — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 15, 2021

Watching Justin Field highlights, wonder if Falcons and Eagles fans are starting to regret not taking him — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) August 15, 2021

The #Eagles decision to pass on Justin Fields is definitely something that will/should be followed during the season — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 14, 2021

People can't handle the reality that the Eagles passed on Trey Lance and Justin Fields. They better have been right that it was better to go with Jalen Hurts then to move on those 2 QBs https://t.co/DyGPpC3kAO — Corey Johnson (@coreymaurice) August 15, 2021

The Eagles passed on Justin Fields. Fields and Hurts will be compared a lot. — Corey Johnson (@coreymaurice) August 14, 2021

Philadelphia could have drafted Fields, but they wouldn’t have DeVonta Smith on the roster and it would have left their signal-callers with a depleted wide receiving corps.

The 2021 NFL season in Philadelphia has officially begun.

