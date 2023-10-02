NFL Overreactions: Bills "squish the fish", are the Bears the worst team in the league?
Sports Seriously's Mackenzie Salmon 'overreacts' to the biggest storylines from Week 4 of the NFL season.
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
The Chiefs could have covered the spread had Mahomes run into the end zone.
With the AL West coming down to Game 162, the Rangers surrendered a division they led most of the year to the seemingly inevitable Astros.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.
Henry's still got it.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
Jones had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and the final steal that mattered the most to ensure a meeting of the appointed super-teams. It’s a massive stat line showcasing Jones’ importance to this team of five All-Stars.
These three players should dominate Week 5's waiver wire adds.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
The Astros won the AL West on a tiebreaker as the last pieces of the MLB playoff field were determined Sunday.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The MLB postseason field is set. Now it's time to rank the 12 teams that will spend October battling for all the marbles.