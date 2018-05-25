NFL, other leagues getting sued for blocking New Jersey gambling

The Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports gambling, allowing sports books in New Jersey and other states to open. But one major player in the New Jersey gambling world is suing the NFL and other sports leagues for their actions in trying to prevent gambling from spreading.

The New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association is suing the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA, saying that when they sought a restraining order in 2014 to block Monmouth Park Racetrack from taking bets on the leagues’ games, Monmouth Park lost out on gaining some $139 million in revenue.

“During the intervening years the Leagues’ actions nearly put Monmouth Park out of business, inflicted significant financial and emotional hardship on hundreds of innocent Monmouth Park workers, and jeopardized the continued viability of New Jersey’s entire equine industry,” the lawsuit says.

The leagues lost the fight to prevent the spread of sports betting. Now they’ll have another fight over the actions they took to try to prevent the spread of sports betting.