NFL Opt-Out Tracker

This page will stay updated through the opt-out deadline.

Position, Player, Team -- Classification

WR Allen Hurns, Dolphins -- Voluntary

Hurns and his wife have a baby on the way. His absence quietly vacates the second-most slot routes (192, 50.4%) and targets (28) among the team's wideouts, creating a direct path for both Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki to increase their usage in that very role. Gesicki already led his position in slot rate (71.8%) last year but did see 52 of his 80 targets (65%) from the middle of the field. Wilson himself enters the fray as a late-round dart as he already flashed with a 17% target share on 84% of snaps in place of Hurns over Miami's last three games.

WR Travis Benjamin, 49ers -- Voluntary

Benjamin, 30, was only available for five games due to a quad injury with the Chargers last year. He was expected to compete as the team's primary punt returner.

G Colby Gossett, Browns -- High-risk

Gossett, a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018, was inactive for every game with Cleveland last year. He was due for $675,000 on the books this season.

OT Marcus Gilbert, Cardinals -- Voluntary

Third-round OT Josh Jones, who permitted zero sacks and quarterback hits against small-school competition as a redshirt senior with the Cougars, was already expected to start the year over Gilbert, free agent acquisition Kelvin Beachum, and 2019 incumbent Justin Murray. Reminder that 32-year-old Gilbert missed all of last year with a torn ACL.

LB Ukeme Eligwe, Raiders -- Voluntary

Eligwe spent all of 2019 between the Jets' and Raiders' practice squads.

LB Skai Moore, Colts -- Voluntary

Picked up as an undrafted free agent in '18, Moore has made four tackles across 10 appearances the past two seasons.

DT Andrew Billings, Browns -- Voluntary

Billings was expected to compete for playing time behind Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi upon joining Cleveland on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

RT Ja'Wuan James, Broncos -- Voluntary

Broncos are expected to keep Elijah Wilkinson (foot surgery, active/PUP) at right tackle and, more notably, lock in Garett Bolles on Drew Lock's blindside despite the fact the latter had his fifth-year option declined (and was supposed to compete for his job) over the summer. Denver will likely sign a veteran sans James since Wilkinson most recently allowed a team-high 10 sacks across 832 snaps and Bolles has finished top-three in penalties committed the past two seasons. It's a massive blow, even after the team signed C Graham Glasgow, for an o-line that ranked 25th in Adjusted Sack Rate last year.

CB D.J. Killings, Raiders -- Voluntary

Killings, 24, spent all of last season on injured reserve after tearing a pectoral muscle during the preseason.

DE Jeremiah Valoaga, Raiders -- Voluntary

Valoaga made two tackles in four games for the 49ers last year, joining the Raiders off waivers ahead of the regular season finale. He was re-signed for $750,000 as an exclusive rights free agent.

S Jordan Lucas, Bears -- Voluntary

Lucas was a core special-teamer for the Chiefs the past two years, playing 63% and 47% of the team's snaps with that unit. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract in the offseason.

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Washington -- Voluntary

Harvey-Clemons totaled 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 35 games since joining Washington as the team's seventh-round choice in 2017. Fifth-round LB Khaleke Hudson (5'11/224), who profiles best as a box safety and subpackage linebacker at the next level, is the leading candidate to replace JHC.

EDGE Christian Miller, Panthers -- High-risk

Carolina's fourth-round pick in 2019, Miller's promising rookie season (two sacks, two tackles for loss) was marred by injury, keeping the 24-year-old off the field for nine out of a possible 16 games. He'll reportedly receive the $350,000 high-risk stipend.

August 2

WR Geronimo Allison, Lions -- Voluntary

Allison signed a one-year, $1.047 million contract to compete in the slot this upcoming year. Fifth-round wideout Quintez Cephus (6'1/202) remains the long-term option in three-wide sets, but it's 34-year-old Danny Amendola who is primed for a similar role in 2020 after re-upping with the Lions for $5 million. Note that Amendola quietly saw 97 targets (40th) in '19, recording eight-plus in 7-of-15 appearances (and 6.3 per game with Matthew Stafford).

FB Jamize Olawale, Cowboys -- Voluntary

Olawale has made nine starts since joining Dallas in '18 since the team has utilized 21 personnel (two running backs, one tight end) on 8% of the offensive plays in that span. UDFA Sewo Olonilua (6'3"/232), who won Offensive MVP (32/192/1) in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl with the Horned Frogs, is a shoo-in to replace Olawale given the rookie's size and strength (squats 770 pounds, benches 470, cleans 475) combination.

TE Matt LaCosse, Patriots -- Voluntary

LaCosse and his wife are expecting their first child in November. It's possible the Patriots pick up the phone for any of Jordan Reed, Delanie Walker, or recently released Jeff Heuerman, but for the time being all inline responsibilities fall to third-round rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Asiasi is the more fantasy-friendly option between the two as he proved to be explosive with 15.0 yards per catch and 14 plays of 20-plus yards under Chip Kelly's Bruins offense the past two years. Keene only averaged 1.9 targets per game at the collegiate level but showed wiggle (FBS-high 8.4 YAC per reception at his position) when given the chance. 2018 seventh-rounder Ryan Izzo and UDFAs Jake Burt and Rashod Berry are also on New England's roster.

WR Da'Mari Scott, Giants -- Voluntary

Scott has played on 9% and 7% of the Giants' special team snaps the past two seasons, most recently averaging 27.5 yards per kick-off return in '19.

CB E.J. Gaines, Bills -- Voluntary

Gaines initially joined the Bills last offseason but was placed on season-ending IR with a groin injury during training camp. His absence ensures third-year corner Levi Wallace, who struggled with 28/234/3 and two picks allowed in coverage from Week 9 on, again starts across from All-Pro Tre'Davious White. On the year, Wallace graded as Pro Football Focus' No. 57 corner among 213 qualifiers.

August 1

ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets -- Voluntary

The impact of Mosley's absence can't be overstated as he helped create four turnovers including a pick-six and fumble recovery in his only healthy game for that unit last year. The 28-year-old's $17.5 million cap hit will toll to 2021, inevitably opening the door for ILB Avery Williamson, who the organization attempted to trade this offseason, to take on a voluminous role.

DL Lerentee McCray, Jaguars -- Voluntary

McCray has primarily been deployed on special teams since linking up with Jacksonville in '17, logging only 6% > 10% > 2% of the team's defensive snaps the past three seasons.

WR Marqise Lee, Patriots -- Voluntary

That sound you hear is the drum beating louder for UDFA Jeff Thomas, the smallest (5'9) and lightest (170) receiver among this year's class, to make the team out of neccessity. Reminder Thomas was already an intriguing prospect in place of core special-teamer Brandon Bolden since the former impressively averaged 22.6 and 18.9 yards per kick-off and punt return with the Hurricanes.

July 31

G Chandler Brewer, Rams -- High-risk

Brewer qualifies for the $350,000 high-risk stipend stemming from his history with non-Hodkin's lymphoma. He would have competed for a reserve role with the Rams in camp.

DL Al Woods, Jaguars -- Voluntary

A pure run-plugger at 6'4/330, Woods, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason. He played 42% of the defensive snaps for Seattle last year.

DT Josh Tupou, Bengals -- Voluntary

Tupou (6'3/345) quietly soaked up 465 snaps on the Bengals' defensive interior last year, totaling 23 tackles as PFF's No. 25 run defender out of 205 qualifiers at his position. Roadgrater D.J. Reader, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the team in free agency, will be leaned on heavily alongside Pro Bowler Geno Atkins.

OT Isaiah Prince, Bengals -- Voluntary

Prince was waived by the Dolphins (then claimed by the Bengals) just months after Miami spent a fifth-round pick on him. He has yet to play a regular season snap in Cincinnati.

July 29

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs -- Voluntary

Williams heroically stepped away to assist his mother, who was just diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Our own Denny Carter discussed this fallout in-depth in his latest piece.

DT John Atkins, Lions -- Voluntary

Atkins (6'3"/320) initially joined the Lions' practice squad in 2018, making six necessary starts for their injury-riddled trenches in place of A'Shawn Robinson and Damon Harrison down the stretch last year. He was set to collect $675,000 this upcoming season.

LT Nate Solder, Giants -- Voluntary

Solder, a cancer survivor himself, is opting out since his son is courageously fighting an ongoing battle with the disease. The Giants are well prepared for this scenario, adding Georgia's Andrew Thomas (6'5"/315) with the No. 4 overall pick and swing-tackle Cameron Fleming, who logged 97% of his snaps at left tackle under Jason Garrett the past two seasons, in free agency. Pro Football Focus' No. 3 offensive tackle among 249 qualifiers last year, Thomas will transition seamlessly after receiving All-American honors as a true freshman at right tackle and back-to-back first-team All-SEC nods in his final two years after moving to the left side.

OT Drake Dorbeck, Browns -- Voluntary

Last year's Kent Hull Trophy winner as Mississippi's best college offensive lineman in the state, Dorbeck (6'7"/317) signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in June.

G Drew Forbes, Browns -- Voluntary

Cleveland's sixth-round pick in 2019, Forbes played nine special teams snaps across two appearances as a rookie.

July 28

WR Devin Funchess, Packers -- Voluntary

At least one member of Funchess' family had COVID-19 earlier this offseason. As for fantasy, nothing has changed. The only receivers who could even possibly run a route that were not available to the Packers last year are Michigan State UDFA Darrell Stewart, 24-year-old Malik Taylor, and Zoom phenom Reggie Begelton. Allen Lazard remains one of the offseason's biggest winners after he closed the year with 35/477/3 and a 13% target share (second to Davante Adams' 31%) from Week 6 on. Second-year TE Jace Sternberger, who scored a touchdown on a season-high eight routes in the Packers' Conference Championship loss, will also compete as the team's No. 2 threat.

WR Marquise Goodwin, Eagles -- Voluntary

Goodwin has a five-month daughter to keep in mind after his wife previously suffered from three miscarriages. The Eagles aren’t absent speed in the short-term, deploying DeSean Jackson (4.35 40-time), No. 21 overall pick Jalen Reagor (4.47), fifth-round rookie John Hightower (4.43), and sixth-rounder Quez Watkins (4.35) no matter Alshon Jeffery’s (Lisfranc, active/PUP) status for the season opener. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (6’2/225) offers experience in three-wide sets, but Reagor, who averaged 2.9 yards per route run as a sophomore before experiencing a dip to 1.5 YPRR in his final year with (injured) true freshman Max Duggan, strolls into ample opportunity as the favorite to lead this class in targets.

NT Michael Pierce, Vikings -- High-risk

He’s opting out due to respiratory concerns. 27-year-old Pierce collected the third-most guaranteed cash ($18 million) among interior defenders in free agency, trailing only Eagles DT Javon Hargrave ($25.5 million) and Bengals run-stuffer D.J. Reader ($20.25 million), upon signing with Minnesota in March. Initially expected to replace Linval Joseph up the gut, Pierce will instead cede that role to 2017 fourth-rounder Jaleel Johnson in the immediate future. Shamar Stephen, typically deployed in three-tech, can also play nose tackle. Note that the Vikings were already short Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackenzie Alexander, Andrew Sendejo, and Joseph from last year’s starting unit.

LB Jordan Mack, Panthers -- Voluntary

Mack recorded 7.5 sacks and a very nice 69 total tackles in his final year with the Cavaliers.

OL Leo Koloamatangi, Jets -- Voluntary

Dressed for two games last year but registered 0 snaps.

TE Jason Vander Laan, Saints -- Voluntary

Vander Laan and Cole Wick (see below) combined for 21 snaps in New Orleans last year.

DT Star Lotulelei, Bills -- Voluntary

The 30-year-old restructured his contract this offseason, guaranteeing him $4.5 million in 2020. Although his play has dropped off the past few years, Lotulelei hasn’t missed a single start over the last four seasons. Second-year sensation Ed Oliver remains locked into Buffalo’s starting three-tech spot with newcomers Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson entering the rotation.

OT Anthony McKinney, Titans -- Voluntary

McKinney (6’7/316) signed as an undrafted free agent in April. He previously nixed an offer from Oklahoma, latching on with TCU as ESPN’s No. 1 JUCO tackle in 2018.

S Patrick Chung, Patriots -- Voluntary

Chung had recently agreed to a two-year, $1.1 million extension with the Patriots that included a $2 million signing bonus. Odds are Adrian Phillips, who missed a large chunk of 2019 with a broken arm, is substituted in the interim. No. 37 overall pick Kyle Dugger also proved capable of running sideline-to-sideline as a deep safety or slot corner as a four-year starter at D-II Lenoir-Rhyne. Joejuan Williams and Terrance Brooks offer the versatility to rotate with all.

TE Cole Wick, Saints -- Voluntary

Wick, 26, opted out because of an asthma condition. He was expected to compete for a reserve role this summer.

DT Eddie Goldman, Bears -- Voluntary

Pro Football Focus’ No. 49 interior defender among 204 qualifiers, it’s no surprise opposing teams averaged an increased 4.2 yards per carry and 7.37 yards per attempt with Goldman, who frequently commanded double teams, off the field last year. Third-year pro Bilal Nichols and reserve NT John Jenkins will likely rotate in the 26-year-old’s stead. Akiem Hicks and Roy Robertson-Harris could also be asked to fill the void, leaving the Bears susceptible on the ground early in the year.

WR Stephen Guidry, Cowboys -- Voluntary

Guidry (6’3/201) was facing an uphill battle to make Dallas’ roster despite his 4.47 speed.

G Larry Warford, Free Agent -- Voluntary

Graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 30 guard out of 82 qualifiers last year and reportedly had "multiple offers" on the the table before opting out. The three-time Pro Bowler will undoubtedly be a top free agent target next offseason.

DT Eddie Vanderdoes, Texans -- High-risk

It’s a major loss for the Texans as Timmy Jernigan’s failed physical leaves the team with incumbent starter Brandon Dunn and second-round rookie Ross Blalock as patchwork up the middle. Vanderdoes made three appearances for Houston last year.

OT Andre Smith, Ravens -- Voluntary

Smith, 33, offered experience but was undoubtedly on the outside looking in ahead of camp. Rookie third-rounder Tyre Phillips will still compete for a starting guard spot with fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson and free agent acquisition D.J. Fluker vying as direct backups. Parker Ehinger was also signed as a thin option for the team's swing-tackle role.

NT Kyle Peko, Broncos -- Voluntary

Peko’s wife, Giuliana, battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last summer. He would have competed for a reserve role in Denver.

LB Dont'a Hightower, Patriots -- Voluntary

Hightower, who’s normally responsible for calling the defensive signals for New England, had a baby on July 16 and thus chose to step away. His absence, along with Kyle Van Noy’s (Dolphins), Jamie Collins’ (Lions), and Elandon Roberts’ (Dolphins), leaves this unit missing four of their top-five linebackers from last year. Day two rookies Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, as well as 23-year-old Ja'Whaun Bentley, will unexpectedly be thrust into the fire from September 13 on.

RB Brandon Bolden, Patriots -- Voluntary

Bolden’s absence vacates three carries inside the five-yard line and a handful of additional reps for Rex Burkhead, who restructured his contract to hang around with New England for one more year. Miami UDFA Jeff Thomas is the name to monitor as Bolden’s special teams replacement since that’s where the rookie shined with 22.6 and 18.9 yards per kick-off and punt return at the collegiate level. Thomas, the smallest (5'9) and lightest (170) receiver among this year's class, arguably would have been on more draft boards had he not been booted from the team for repeated issues as a sophomore then suspended for two games as a junior for unspecified violations. There’s some dynasty appeal in his game.

July 27

OT Marcus Cannon, Patriots -- High-risk

Cannon, 32, will receive the $350,000 higher-risk stipend as a cancer survivor who overcame non-Hodgkin's lymphoma during the early stages of his career. Arguably the most impactful opt-out to date, Cannon logged 1,017 snaps as a 15-game starter for the Patriots last year. Entrusting 24-year-old Korey Cunningham or Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron, the latter two who have no regular season experience, are choices coach Bill Belichick will have to make in the coming weeks. The team could also rotate Joe Thuney to the right side.

FB Danny Vitale, Patriots -- Voluntary

Vitale was supposed to compete with second-year pro Jakob Johnson and UDFA Jake Burt as the team’s starting fullback following the retirement of veteran James Develin. For what it’s worth, the Patriots utilized the fourth-highest rate of 21 (14%) and seventh-highest rate of 22 (7%) personnel last year. Warren Sharp also projects New England with the league’s softest rushing schedule through the first six weeks. Third-round TE Dalton Keene, who led all FBS tight ends with 8.4 yards after the catch per reception despite mainly being asked to block with the Hokies, is an out-of-the-box fit for Vitale as a hybrid H-back.

IOL Najee Toran, Patriots -- Voluntary

Spent all of 2019 on the Patriots' practice squad.

DL Caleb Brantley, Washington -- High-risk

Made seven appearances for Washington in 2018 but was on injured reserve for 15 games last year.

CB Maurice Canady, Cowboys -- Voluntary

The 26-year-old totaled an interception and five pass deflections across 13 games between the Jets and Ravens last year.

G Chance Warmack, Seahawks -- Voluntary

Warmack reportedly experienced a death in the family from COVID-19 while other members were hospitalized because of the disease. A former first-round selection with 51 starts under his belt, the 28-year-old sat out all of 2019 to get in shape.

WR De'Anthony Thomas, Ravens -- Voluntary

There were no preexisting medical conditions that factored into Thomas' personal choice not to play. Baltimore's primary returner last year, he'll remain under contract with the Ravens in 2021.

July 24

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Chiefs -- Voluntary

Duvernay-Tardif had been assisting as an orderly in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area during the coronavirus pandemic and chose to avoid potentially transmitting the disease. The first NFL player to exercise his voluntary opt-out this year, the 29-year-old most recently played every offensive snap in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV win over the Niners. Andrew Wylie is the most logical fit there given his experience in 12 spot-starts for LDT when the latter suffered a season-ending broken leg in ‘18. Veteran Mike Remmers, second-year OL Nick Allegretti, and third-round rookie Lucas Niang are also in the running for playing time.

---

Team (Starters absent)

Arizona Cardinals (0)

OT Marcus Gilbert

Atlanta Falcons

-

Baltimore Ravens (0)

WR/KR De’Anthony Thomas OT Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills (1)

Carolina Panthers (0)

LB Jordan Mack EDGE Christian Miller

Chicago Bears (1)

Cincinnati Bengals (0)

Cleveland Browns (0)

Dallas Cowboys (1)

Denver Broncos (1)

Detroit Lions (0)

Green Bay Packers (1)

WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans (0)

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts (0)

LB Skai Moore

Jacksonville Jaguars (0)

Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Las Vegas Raiders (0)

Los Angeles Chargers

-

Los Angeles Rams (0)

G Chandler Brewer

Miami Dolphins (1)

1. WR Allen Hurns

Minnesota Vikings (1)

NT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots (5)

New Orleans Saints (0)

TE Cole Wick TE Jordan Vander Laan

New York Giants (1)

New York Jets (1)

Philadelphia Eagles (0)

WR Marquise Goodwin

Pittsburgh Steelers

-

San Francisco 49ers (0)

WR Travis Benjamin

Seattle Seahawks (0)

OL Chance Warmack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

Tennessee Titans (0)

OT Anthony McKinney

Washington (0)

Free Agents