NFL opens Pro Bowl voting; 28 Saints players are on the ballot

The NFL opened fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl, with a number of New Orleans Saints players listed on the initial ballot (which you can find here). The list includes previous Pro Bowler like Cameron Jordan (six times), Alvin Kamara (four times), as well as Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins (three times).

But it’s worth noting that this ballot is based off of recent in-game lineups, so players dealing with season-ending injuries like Jameis Winston aren’t included. Neither are some players who only recently returned to the lineup like David Onyemata. And nominal backups , like Pete Werner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, have been left off in favor of teammates who are technically starters — such as Kaden Elliss, who plays sparingly as the team’s strongside linebacker.

This isn’t a perfect process (I’ve written about its flaws before), which is clear enough when you see that a couple of All-Pro players like Ryan Ramczyk and Demario Davis have never been voted into the Pro Bowl. Still, here are the players you can currently vote for:

Quarterback

Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill

Running back

Alvin Kamara

Wide receiver

Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith

Fullback

Alex Armah

Tight end

Adam Trautman

Offensive tackle

Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk

Offensive guard

James Hurst and Cesar Ruiz

Offensive center

Erik McCoy

Defensive end

Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan

Defensive tackle

Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle

Inside linebacker

Demario Davis

Outside linebacker

Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss

Cornerback

Paulson Adebo and Marshon Latimore

Strong safety

Malcolm Jenkins

Free safety

Marcus Williams

Kicker

Brian Johnson

Long snapper

Zach Wood

Punter

Blake Gillikin

Returns specialist

Deonte Harris

Special teamers

J.T. Gray

