NFL opens Pro Bowl voting; 28 Saints players are on the ballot
The NFL opened fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl, with a number of New Orleans Saints players listed on the initial ballot (which you can find here). The list includes previous Pro Bowler like Cameron Jordan (six times), Alvin Kamara (four times), as well as Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins (three times).
But it’s worth noting that this ballot is based off of recent in-game lineups, so players dealing with season-ending injuries like Jameis Winston aren’t included. Neither are some players who only recently returned to the lineup like David Onyemata. And nominal backups , like Pete Werner and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, have been left off in favor of teammates who are technically starters — such as Kaden Elliss, who plays sparingly as the team’s strongside linebacker.
This isn’t a perfect process (I’ve written about its flaws before), which is clear enough when you see that a couple of All-Pro players like Ryan Ramczyk and Demario Davis have never been voted into the Pro Bowl. Still, here are the players you can currently vote for:
Quarterback
Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill
Running back
Alvin Kamara
Wide receiver
Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith
Fullback
Alex Armah
Tight end
Adam Trautman
Offensive tackle
Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk
Offensive guard
James Hurst and Cesar Ruiz
Offensive center
Erik McCoy
Defensive end
Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan
Defensive tackle
Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle
Inside linebacker
Demario Davis
Outside linebacker
Kwon Alexander and Kaden Elliss
Cornerback
Paulson Adebo and Marshon Latimore
Strong safety
Malcolm Jenkins
Free safety
Marcus Williams
Kicker
Brian Johnson
Long snapper
Zach Wood
Punter
Blake Gillikin
Returns specialist
Deonte Harris
Special teamers
J.T. Gray
