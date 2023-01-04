Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals was suspended when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and the NFL said on Tuesday that the game would not resume this week.

The question of what will happen with that game remains an open one, however. The result would have bearing on the AFC North race as well as the top seed in the conference and the league said there’s been no other determination about how to proceed at this point.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said on a Wednesday conference call that there are “ongoing” conversations with league officials and the two teams about how to proceed. Miller added that the league knows that a decision has to be made in “the coming days” given the fact that we are in the final week of the regular season.

We looked at a number of possible ways for the league to move forward with the Bills-Bengals game as well as the Week 18 schedule. Based on Miller’s comments, there should be some official word coming in the near future.

NFL: “Ongoing” conversations about how to handle Bills-Bengals game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk