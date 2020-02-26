NFL one step closer to a new CBA; 17-game season to begin in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – After four hours of meetings between the NFL and the NFLPA on Tuesday evening from the NFL Combine, it appears that we're close to seeing the ratification of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news in the early hours Wednesday morning.

The player reps from each team voted 17-14 in favor of the proposed deal with one abstention. Now the deal will need a simple majority in a vote among some 2,000 active NFL players. The new CBA would begin immediately and last through the 2030 season while wiping out the final remaining year on the current deal.

Here are the details you need to know:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

-- A 17-game schedule will kick in for the 2021 season. There will be no extra bye week to compensate for the extra game, nor will every team play one neutral site game. Most teams will simply have an extra home or road game that will alternate each season.

-- The fourth preseason game would be eliminated, giving teams a full two weeks to prepare for Week 1.

-- The big kicker for a large percentage of players is a $100,000 boost to the minimum contracts across the league. Several fringe players and rookies will feel this benefit.

-- Players will receive 48% in the revenue split with that likely moving to 48.5% once the 17-game schedule begins.

-- The playoff format will likely take hold immediately. Although the NFL could have made this change without player approval, the league still wanted a new CBA before implementing such a change. Again, the proposal is a 14-team playoff that will remove the first-round bye for the No. 2 seed and add an extra Wild Card game in each conference.

-- Rosters will expand from 53 to 55 with gameday rosters moving from 46 to 48. Practice squads will also expand from 10 players to 12. That could prove to be a benefit for guys currently playing in the XFL who are eager for a shot (or another shot) at the NFL. It's bad news overall for the XFL as their player pool gets smaller.

Story continues

-- In addition, teams will have more flexibility to move practice squad players back-and-forth to and from the active roster without having to be placed on waivers.

-- Padded practices in training camp will be nearly cut in half, from 28 to 16. A five-day acclimation will come before any training camp practice. Players will also receive eight days off instead of five.

-- NFL owners are eager to get a deal done ASAP with broadcast negotiations coming in the near future. Those TV deals will be far easier to complete with the assurance of labor peace for another full decade.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFLPA's full vote isn't likely to happen for a few weeks. That vote seems to be a mere formality at this point.

NFL one step closer to a new CBA; 17-game season to begin in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest