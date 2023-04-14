NFL: One move each NFC team wishes it had back — or will in the future

With the draft on the horizon and free agency largely in the rearview, NFL teams are in the midst of making the vital decisions that will shape their futures.

In the spirt of the season, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret. Some of them already have. Others are bad decisions in progress.

We've limited the retrospect to 2017, the year the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes and set the table for the NFL as we know it today. And while focused on the offseason, we're not letting teams off the hook for screwing up after Week 1.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Hiring Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones is still on board. But the shortcomings that followed McCarthy to Dallas remain. The coach who went to a single Super Bowl in 13 seasons with Aaron Rodgers and authored one of the most egregious acts of game mismanagement in championship history continues to struggle with game management.

The narrative last season was that McCarthy needed a playoff win to save his job. He got it. But forgive us if a wild-card win over an 8-9 Bucs team doesn't inspire confidence. A sloppy divisional round loss to the 49ers tinged with — you guessed it — game mismanagement told the story.

Similar criticism used to follow Andy Reid in Philadelphia. He's evolved and re-written his story. But there are better strategies in Dallas than counting on McCarthy to do the same in his 20th season as an NFL head coach.

New York Giants: Going all in on Daniel Jones

Place this in the file of regrets to come. But pinning your future on Daniel Jones doesn't sound like a formula for success.

Just last offseason, the Giants didn't believe enough in Jones to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Now they've signed the quarterback to a four-year deal after a season that saw him throw fewer touchdown passes (15) than he played games (16).

Jones is an effective runner and corrected the turnover issues that plagued him early in his career. But he remains a middling passer who led the league's 26th-ranked air attack in 2022. A surprise playoff run under first-year coach Brian Daboll forced the Giants' hand. Now Jones is their guy, for better or worse.

Philadelphia Eagles: Drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson

The Eagles have done a lot right in recent years. But this one stings.

For years, the Eagles struggled to find anyone resembling a No. 1 receiver while failing to field a 1,000-yard producer at the position from 2015-21. It wasn't for lack of trying. They swung and missed with premium draft capital, landing Nelson Agholor (2015 first round) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2019 second round). Alshon Jeffery was fine as a 2017 free agent acquisition, but not a true No. 1 option.

Then came the 2020 draft, where they had their pick of high-end options with the 21st pick. They selected Jalen Reagor. The 22nd pick? That was future Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. The next two receivers off the board were Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins. Ouch. The Eagles, meanwhile, gave up on Reagor after two seasons and traded him to Minnesota.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they solved their woes in emphatic fashion. They finally hit in the draft with DeVonta Smith in 2021. He's now paired with 2022 trade acquisition A.J. Brown in one of the most feared tandems in football.

Washington Commanders: Trading for Carson Wentz

Where to start? No franchise in the NFL — in all of professional sports, perhaps — is more dysfunctional than the Washington Commanders and soon-to-be-former team owner Dan Snyder. For simplicity's sake, we'll keep this section focused on football-related shortcomings with the understanding that almost everything behind the scenes of the Snyder era is infinitely worse. Considering the perpetual state of football in D.C., that's saying a lot.

Carson Wentz remains a free agent after being released by Washington. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There's plenty to choose from here, but let's roll with the Carson Wentz trade as the embodiment of bad decision-making. Washington's rival Eagles invested heavily including the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft to make Wentz their franchise quarterback. After five seasons and a Super Bowl win with an injured Wentz on the sideline, the Eagles waved the white flag and traded him to the Colts.

It took the Colts all of one season to realize that Wentz was not the answer. Owner Jim Irsay publicly called the Wentz era "a mistake" when it was over. Only a sucker would bail them out of the remainder of his four-year, $128 million contract and give them draft capital in return. Enter the Commanders.

Washington traded for Wentz last offseason. The returns were as expected. He was benched multiple times before Washington released him in February. He remains a free agent, while the remaining Washington fans are rejoicing over the news of an ownership change.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Drafting Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes

Few teams have a more downtrodden quarterback history than the Bears. Armed with the No. 3 pick in 2017, they set their sights on Mitchell Trubisky to solve their woes. The North Carolina junior started just one year in college for an 8-5 team. But scouts loved his measurables, and so did the Bears. They traded up with the 49ers for the No. 2 pick to take him. Eight selections later, the Chiefs drafted Mahomes.

In six seasons since, Mahomes has won two league MVPs and two Super Bowls. Trubisky's hit journeyman status as a backup for the Steelers who made a stop with the Bills after the Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Making matters worse, two of the picks the Bears parted with to draft him turned into All-Pros Alvin Kamara and Fred Warner. Signs point to Justin Fields working out better.

Detroit Lions: Firing Jim Caldwell for Matt Patricia

In 2017, the Lions decided that 9-7 wasn't good enough. They fired head coach Jim Caldwell following consecutive 9-7 seasons. This was a franchise that had produced a grand total of three other winning seasons since the end of the Barry Sanders era in 1998.

They compounded the mistake by replacing Caldwell with Matt Patricia, a Bill Belichick disciple who was out of his depth from Day 1. The Lions went 6-10, 3-12-1 and 4-7 under Patricia before they bailed on him midway through his third season.

Fortunately for the Lions, they have a good thing going with Dan Campbell, who's transformed Detroit into an unexpected free-agent destination. But in a league where equity for Black coaches remains elusive, the dismissal of Caldwell remains a black eye.

Green Bay Packers: Drafting Jordan Love

The jury on Love remains out. He could end up being the Packers' answer at quarterback for 10-plus years. Regardless, that doesn't negate that the Packers made a mistake by drafting him.

The Packers drafted Jordan Love, right, then Aaron Rodgers won two straight MVPs. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. It traded up to do so. These are not the actions of a franchise with an understanding that it still employs a quarterback with two more MVP seasons under his belt. Instead of making a much-needed move at receiver (with Tee Higgins on the board) or elsewhere, a team with a wide-open championship window spent a first-round pick on a guy guaranteed to sit on the bench for multiple seasons. That's arguably football malpractice no matter how you spin it.

The decision had the secondary impact of driving a wedge between the Packers and their future Hall of Fame quarterback. Now Rodgers is out the door. Or so we think. Rodgers certainly did his share of poisoning the well on his way out, but that doesn't make Green Bay's decision that catalyzed the breakup any better.

Minnesota Vikings: Draft-day trades with NFC North rivals

The Vikings held the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft run by first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. They made multiple deals that allowed the Lions and Packers to draft receivers who could very well come back to haunt them.

First, they dealt the No. 12 pick and the No. 46 pick to Lions. In return, they received Detroit's No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 picks. The Lions, in turn, selected speedy Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, who spent most of his rookie season injured, but has the upside to torment the Vikings for years. He'd also look pretty good lined up opposite Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings then dealt the No. 34 pick to the Packers, who promptly used it to draft Christian Watson. Watson had a breakout rookie campaign and was arguably Rodgers' favorite target by season's end. The Vikings were able to stockpile lower-value picks got a solid prospect in safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 after moving down 20 spots. How he fares in years to come while facing Williams and Watson will be worth watching.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Hiring Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals raised eyebrows when they hired Kliff Kingsbury in 2019. The Texas Tech head coach posted a 35-40 record before being fired at his alma mater. The Red Raiders went 12-13 in two of those seasons with Mahomes as their starting quarterback. Why, exactly, was he fit to be an NFL head coach?

It turns out that he wasn't. Kingsbury arrived in the NFL with the reputation as an offensive innovator, and the Cardinals coveted that innovation to pair with not-yet drafted rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. The pairing showed flashes of promise as Murray made the Pro Bowl after his second season while throwing 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the promise quickly faded to frustration as Arizona fished third or fourth in the NFC West in three out of four seasons.

Kliff Kingsbury's struggles in Arizona didn't come as a surprise to many. (Joe Rondone/Reuters)

The Cardinals badly failed in their only playoff appearance of the era, and Murray regressed last season amid questions about his leadership. Murray remains, but Kingsbury's back in college on Lincoln Riley's USC staff.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford's extension

If you're a believer in championship or bust, you can't fault the Rams for how they handled their business in recent years. They went all in in 2021 and have the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy to show for it. But one move since winning the Super Bowl is already looking regrettable.

Less than two months after beating the Bengals in the Super Bowl, the Rams signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a four-year, $160 million extension. Since then, they've collapsed from champions to what looks like a full-on rebuild following a 5-12 campaign. Other stars from the Super Bowl run are gone, including Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr., to name a few. Rostering an aging, $40 million quarterback doesn't make much sense. This, of course, is an observation made the with the full benefit of hindsight.

San Francisco 49ers: Not challenging the Devonta Smith 'catch'

This breaks a bit from the transactional premise here, but we're counting it since it has profound roster implications in San Francisco. The 49ers declined to challenge a dropped ball by Devonta Smith that was ruled a fourth-down catch in January's NFC championship. A play that should have resulted in a turnover on downs instead led to the first Eagles touchdown of the game.

On the ensuing 49ers possession, quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a UCL tear that ultimately left the 49ers without a functional quarterback for the rest of the game as the Eagles went on to a 31-7 blowout. It also knocked Purdy out for the offseason and raises even more questions for a perpetually turbulent 49ers quarterback room. While there's no way to know how things would have played out if the 49ers challenged the catch, it's safe to say that Purdy wouldn't have been in the same position to tear his UCL at they done so.

This is obviously well beyond the control of head coach Kyle Shanahan and in no way a reflection on him outside of the missed call on a play he should have challenged. But the 49ers would definitely like to have this one back.

Seattle Seahawks: The Jamal Adams trade

The 2022 season was a vindication tour for head coach Pete Carroll and a Seahawks team that thrived with Geno Smith while Russell Wilson faltered in Denver. They're big winners in transaction game.

But another high-profile deal is not paying off. In 2020, Seattle traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams while sending the Jets a package in return that included two first-round picks. After Adams was named second-team All-Pro in his first season in Seattle, the Seahawks made him the NFL's highest paid safety with a $70 million contract. He failed to make the Pro Bowl the following season and has played in just 25 games in three seasons since the deal after missing all but one game with a torn quad in 2022.

The Jets, meanwhile, have converted their draft compensation into Rookie of the Year receiver Garrett Wilson and standout guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, both of whom come considerably cheaper than Adams while playing on rookie deals. Adams remains a high-level defender when healthy, but all things considered, the Jets would likely like to have this one back.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Not pursuing Lamar Jackson

Maybe Lamar Jackson isn't budging on his reported demand of a fully guaranteed contract. Maybe no team other than the Browns is willing to dole one out. Maybe the injury risk it too much to swallow alongside a contract that would gobble up salary cap for years.

But the Falcons owe it to themselves to at least make a call. Reportedly, they're not. As soon as the Ravens signaled that Jackson was available to negotiate with other teams, leaks out of Atlanta made clear that the Falcons aren't interested.

Michael Vick was a superstar in Atlanta before, well — you know. Jackson broke Vick's mold and took it to an MVP level. He would be adored in Atlanta and instantly make a long-suffering franchise relevant. But the Falcons are too invested in Desmond Ritter to pick up the phone?

Carolina Panthers: Trading for Sam Darnold

The Panthers have more than their share of misfires. This one was self-inflicted. In their longstanding quest to move on from the Cam Newton era, Carolina decided in 2021 that Sam Darnold was worth a shot. This, despite four seasons of evidence indicating otherwise.

Sam Darnold's starting days appear to be over. He's now a backup in San Francisco. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

It's one thing to draft a quarterback third overall then realize he's a bust. It's another to part with second- and fourth-round picks to acquire said quarterback after he so clearly demonstrated that his role in the NFL is as a backup.

Things went as expected as Darnold threw nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions as Carolina's starter in 2021. A season of quarterback dysfunction later, Carolina has its choice of quarterbacks with the top pick in April's draft. Hopefully for Panthers fans, they do better.

New Orleans Saints: The Drew Brees succession plan

Replacing a legendary quarterback is not an easy or obvious task. After Drew Brees retired in 2020, the Saints rolled out a plan that included Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book. Each got at least one start in 2021 as the Saints stumbled back into irrelevance.

Sean Payton — fully aware that the party was over in New Orleans — rolled the dice to see if Hill could be a thing. Hill was not. Winston was serviceable when healthy, but had demonstrated himself to be a journeyman in five seasons in Tampa. Payton left town at season's end.

Would a better plan have enticed Payton to stay? He's clearly still got the coaching itch. It's moot now, and the Saints will turn the page this season to the Derek Carr era.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Signing Antonio Brown

The hard lessons of the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots weren't enough to dissuade the Bucs from acquiring Antonio Brown in 2020. Tom Brady wanted Brown, so the Bucs signed him despite a tumultuous 18 months that included multiple sexual assault and rape allegations, a burglary charge and an eight-game ban by the NFL. This was on top of Brown's lengthy history of locker-room toxicity.

Brown was fine on the field when he was available in Tampa, where he was was limited to 15 games in two seasons. But he left the franchise last January in shocking yet completely unsurprising fashion with an on-field meltdown against the Jets that resulted in his immediate dismissal from the team. Fortunately for the Bucs, he didn't derail their Super Bowl run the previous season. But his exit from Tampa surprised almost nobody.