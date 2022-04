NFL offseason workout schedules: First days for all 32 teams

Yahoo Entertainment

On CNN Tonight Thursday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who sits on the January 6 Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol in 2021, spoke about Jared Kushner’s lengthy testimony earlier in the day. Lofgren said that Kushner, who is former President Trump’s son-in-law and also served as an adviser, responded with what he could remember to any questions, and called his testimony useful. “You can imagine, the interview went on all day long, which it did, that there was — it was a useful exchange,” Lofgren said. “And we appreciate that Mr. Kushner came in voluntarily and spent this time answering questions. It’s important.” Lofgren also spoke about the efforts to get Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, who also served as an adviser to the former president, to testify. “We’re still engaging with her counsel, and we do hope that she will come in and talk to the committee. It just depends on — you know, there is a lengthy process going through the events leading up to January 6th.”