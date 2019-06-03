NFL officiating department, coaches to discuss PI review rule this week

The NFL Competition Committee got approval to tweak the rule concerning replay reviews for pass interference from league owners at last month’s league meetings and the process of coming up with language for that rule will move forward this week.

The league will hold conference calls and webinars with NFL officiating staff and head coaches to review the replay process for pass interference. The rule adopted at March’s league meetings allows for reviews of flags thrown on the field as well as for infractions that may have been missed during the run of play.

Word at last month’s meetings was that the tweak to the rule would involve eliminating reviews generated from upstairs during the last two minutes of each half, which would force any challenge to be initiated by coaches. There has also been discussion about exempting Hail Mary plays from added scrutiny, although it’s unclear how carving out such an exemption would work.

After the calls, draft language for the rule will be put together and distributed to the teams. They’ll have a week to provide comments before final wording is officially put on the books for the 2019 season.