NFL officially sets 2022 salary cap: Where the Bills currently stand

The NFL officially has confirmed what the 2022 salary cap will be for the league. It has reached the ceiling.

The NFL and players association previously agreed upon a $208.2 million salary cap “ceiling” in May 2021. That was during a different time as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.

Now that ceiling has been reached as the league confirmed that the cap for next season would be that $208.2M figure.

Overall, that’s an increase of $25.7M for each team.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a large drop in the salary cap due to fans previously not being allowed to attend games causing revenue drops.

Now things are back on track. Prior to that, for many years, the salary cap would traditionally increase each season.

But now onto the next question: What does this mean for the Buffalo Bills?

According to Spotrac, the Bills are still slightly over the cap. Their figures indicate Buffalo currently being $3.91M over it.

Despite that number, the Bills have the 24th most amount of cap space in the NFL so there are several other teams in worse positions.

Next week on March 14, the league’s free agency period opens. Expect Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane to start making a few decisions on players before then in order to increase the salary cap space for his team.

In recent days, wide receiver Cole Beasley has requested to be traded. Whether dealt or cut, Beasley create $4.6M in additional cap space for the Bills.

That might be the start of a few moves en route. Stay tuned to Bills Wire for all the latest updates likely to follow in the coming days.

