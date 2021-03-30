BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

NFL officially moves to 17 games; Eagles pick up extra road game

Dave Zangaro
·2 min read

Now it’s official.

The NFL announced on Tuesday afternoon that teams will play 17 games in the 2021 season. That just made official what we’ve known was coming for a while.

The 17-game season has been expected ever since the new CBA was agreed upon last year. The entire league has been operating with the understanding that the NFL would play 17 games in 2021 and now that’s happening.

The Eagles’ extra game in 2021 will be on the road against the Jets.

The extra game across the league will pin AFC vs. NFC, so the AFC East vs. the NFC East. And since the Eagles and Jets finished in last place in 2020, they are scheduled to face off in that extra game. The AFC will host in 2021.

There will also be no extra bye week in 2021. So there will be 17 games in 18 weeks with the Super Bowl likely pushed back a week.

In addition, there will be just three preseason games per season for most teams. And every team will play an international game within the next eight years.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents for this upcoming season:

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

Away:

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Football Team

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New York Jets

The Eagles are 11-0 all-time in the regular season against the Jets.

The full NFL schedule will be released later this offseason. Last year, the schedule came out on May 7.

