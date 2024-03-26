The NFL has officially changed the rules of kickoff
USA Today's Safid Deen shares how kickoff will work come September for the 2024 NFL season.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline, and more.
The proposal will impact where teams line up in hopes to reverse the trend of what the league felt was becoming a ceremonial play.
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
