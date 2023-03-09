NFL officially announces assigned compensatory picks, Browns get 98th pick

Every year, the NFL award compensatory picks to teams, averaging out the amount of talent lost in free agency to the amount gained in free agency the previous year. According to Tom Pelissero, the 98th overall pick has become official for the Cleveland Browns. This, of course, does not change anything for the Browns as the comp pick formula has long been figured out and every mock draft simulator already includes that pick as one of their eight.

As the 2023 NFL Draft nears, the Browns need to capitalize on young talent so they can keep a long-term and healthy roster despite their shrinking available cap space. First is free agency, but the draft is not far behind.

