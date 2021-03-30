BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

NFL officially adds a 17th game to the schedule as Eagles will face the Jets in 2021

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The NFL is headed toward expanding its regular-season schedule to 17 games in 2021 and that means the Eagles will meet Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets on the road.

When the NFL was choosing options, the formula that was adopted featured the AFC versus NFC, cross-conference matchup from two years ago, with the 2021 matchups based on 2020 standings.

The Eagles will face the Jets since both teams had last-place finishes in their respective divisions last season.

The matchup could give Howie Roseman and the Eagles an up-close look at Zach Wilson after Philadelphia reportedly had an interest in trading up in order to draft the former BYU star.

