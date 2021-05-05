NFL offering vaccinated fans chance to win Super Bowl LVI tickets
Not that anyone needs an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL is throwing one into the cause.
The league announced it will offer 50 tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Feb. 13, 2022, to fans that have been vaccinated.
This is a continuation of a cause that has seen more than three million vaccinations administered at 21 NFL stadiums and facilities since January. The NFL previously invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa as guests of the league.
Per the release:
Working closely with the White House COVID Response Team and Global Citizen, the Super Bowl promotion includes a chance to win a pair of Super Bowl tickets for fans who share their story on why they got vaccinated or will soon get vaccinated. This campaign is the latest step of the league’s response to help the country recover and return to normalcy.
Details on how to win the Super Bowl tickets will be announced Saturday night during Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World show. The global event brings together artists, entertainers and world leaders, including President Biden, to support vaccine equity. The special will broadcast nationally beginning at 8 p.m. ET across multiple platforms, including ABC, CBS and FOX. The show takes place at SoFi Stadium.